People of all ages have signed up to volunteer for East Point’s fifth annual MLK Day of Service, which will be held on Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center located at 1431 Norman Berry Drive in East Point.
East Point City Councilwoman Sharon Shropshire has led this initiative since its inception with a commitment to give back to the community. “We are so excited to continue this tradition by honoring Dr. King’s legacy and keeping his dream alive and we look forward to serving the people of East Point,” Shropshire said in a statement.
Each year, on the third Monday in January, the MLK Day of Service is observed nationally as a day on, not a day off.
“It is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge gaps, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to Dr. Martin Luther King’s vision of a ‘Beloved Community’ while honoring his life and teachings. Dr. King believed that volunteering could unite Americans of all ages and backgrounds and build stronger communities,” a news release from the city of East Point said.
“It is important that we continue to do all we can to create a beloved community where justice, equal opportunity, equity and love for humanity abound. Service is truly the rent we pay for our room here on earth,” East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said in a statement.
MLK volunteers will serve hot meals and provide complimentary meal bags to individuals and families in need while supplies last. CPR Demonstrations will be conducted by the East Point Fire Department, along with diabetes, blood pressure and high cholesterol checks. There will also be a Kid Zone for the youth and more.
Sponsors for this year’s MLK Day of Service include JenCare Senior Medical Center, Fulton Fresh, Leafy Greens Market, Kimberly Sweet Shoppe, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
Union City is also hosting a day of service event on Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Highway 29 Ballfields, at the intersection of Dixie Lake Road and Roosevelt Highway/SR 29.
Volunteers are needed to clean areas of the city of litter and garbage.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to meet your neighbors and join us in a morning of community service as part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service,” a news release said.
Parking and shuttle service will be available at the Ballfields.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves (if you have them), wear closed-toe shoes, and arrive in comfortable attire.
The city will provide trash bags, latex gloves, hand sanitizer, water and food.
Visit www.cognitoforms.com/CityOfUnionCityGeorgia/_2023UnionCityMLKCleanupEvent to sign up to volunteer.
