The city of East Point will host the 42nd Sickle Cell 5K Road Race/Walk Sept. 10.
The 5K begins at East Point City Hall, 2757 East Point Street. Participants will assemble at 8 a.m. and the race/walk starts at 9.
“For more than 40 years this race has been the catalyst that brings us together as a community in the quest to improve the lives of those living with sickle cell disease, and we are thrilled to be back and in person after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic,” Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia executive director Tabatha McGee said in a statement.
The Sickle Cell 5K Road Race/Walk, which benefits Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc., will include a pre-race warm up with music, an awards ceremony, and free health screenings. There will also be a blood donation drive.
The fundraiser is aimed to raise money to send about 70 children to Camp New Hope, Sickle Cell Foundation’s six-night, seven-day, medically-supervised camp for kids with sickle cell disease.
Register online by noon Sept. 8 at www.sicklecellrace.com. After that, registration can be done at 2391 Benjamin E. Mays Drive, SW, Atlanta, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 9. The last chance to register will be on-site on race-day at 7 a.m.
The race is chip-timed, the course is certified, and it's a Peachtree Road Race qualifier.
Temporary lane closures will occur, impacting traffic patterns. The city is advising residents, especially in the downtown East Point area, to use alternative paths in and out.
After commencing at East Point City Hall, the race will proceed by turning right on East Point Street from East Point City Hall, and turn right on Washington Road; from Washington Road they will turn right to Church Street; from Church Street the racers will turn left to W. Forrest Road and then veer right to Cheney Street to access the ramp, turning right to Norman Berry Drive continuing to R.N. Martin Street. From R.N. Martin Street the racers will turn right to Washington Road going toward Church Street; from Church Street the racers will turn right to W. Forrest Avenue/East Point Street; from East Point Street they will turn right to the East Point Law Enforcement Center and East Point City Hall Complex. The finish line will be located on the driveway between East Point City Hall Complex and the Law Enforcement Center at the raised pedestrian sidewalk.
