Drivers circling a new Sandtown Community roundabout will get to know the area’s environment through public art.
The updated intersection of Campbellton, New Hope and Boat Rock roads has been completed with the installation of artwork created by Atlanta artist Allen Peterson of Allen Peterson Fine Arts.
The display includes four panels representing different natural features from the area.
“We have an abundance of wildlife in the area as well as lakes and streams,” said Sandtown Community Association member Debbie Davis said in a statement. Davis helped develop the vision for the roundabout with input from the community. “We wanted to depict the diversity and beauty of our natural environment.”
Following several meetings with city staff and the Sandtown Community Association to present several renderings of the new sculptures, “the history of Sandtown throughout the years will now be visible for all to see,” a news release said.
With the assistance of the Georgia Department of Transportation, the city proposed four works of art mounted on breakaway posts in the central island of the roundabout.
“Safety was a big part of our effort,” Davis said. “The artwork does not block views and the materials are lightweight and flexible to help prevent injuries.”
Each of the panels has been cut from aluminum sheets that were .125 inches thick. The overall cost of the project was $12,000, which was secured by District 1 Councilwoman Catherine Rowell and the city’s Public Works Department. Sandtown is in District 1.
“Our roundabouts provide a perfect stage for displaying the talents of local artists as well as telling the story of the surrounding communities,” Rowell said in a statement. “As gateways to the city, these intersections welcome people to South Fulton, so we are using them to introduce visitors to the diverse culture we enjoy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.