The City of Hapeville may finally be installing a previously postponed LGBTQ+ pride crosswalk this summer.
The crosswalk was originally slated to debut in November, 2021. City Manager Tim Young cites supply shortages and cold ground temperatures as key factors that led to the delay.
“Had all the paint been available in September, October, it probably could’ve been done there,” Young said. “Past that you’re gonna have to have ground temperatures above a certain level.”
Young said that warming temperatures may allow for proper ground temperatures by April or May. However, the specific paint needed for the job will have to be available to Hapeville’s chosen artist first.
“If we have the supplies, all the paint in house, then it will probably be sometime in April that it goes out,” Young said. “It is almost impossible to put a particular target date on.”
Popping up all over the county, rainbow crosswalks that pay homage to the LGBTQ+ community have become permanent fixtures in many cities, including Atlanta.
According to Young, the City of Hapeville wants to ensure that the painted crosswalk will be a long lasting piece.
“The artist now is actually looking to see if there are any other reasonable solutions because this is important enough that we want it done well,” Young said. “It could’ve been done with other paints, and then if it had wound up cracking, or not taking within a year then that would’ve been poor also.”
The planned location for the crosswalk is Dearborn Plaza, between TARA Club and Hapeville Corner Tavern.
