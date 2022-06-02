MARTA’s public art program Artbound, in collaboration with the Atlanta Design Festival and Flux Projects, is reviving and expanding Railtalk-Re-Connect, a unique interactive art installation to engage fellow riders and leave positive messages of inspiration.
The public art project will be installed at seven rail stations: North Springs, Doraville, Lindbergh Center, West End, College Park, H.E. Holmes, and Indian Creek and continue for five months, starting June 8 and culminating during the Atlanta Design Festival Oct. 1 – 9.
“To participate, use the provided magnetic letters to leave a secret message, say something about an issue that’s important to you, or share words of inspiration with your fellow MARTA riders,” a news release said.
“This project aims to create unexpected interactions between transit riders and provide entertainment for those waiting for their train or bus,” MARTA’s Art in Transit director Katherine Dirga said in a statement. “We’ve been through a lot these past two years and I think we could all use some words of encouragement or even a good laugh. I hope everyone takes a moment in their travels to have some fun with Railtalk-Re-Connect.”
In 2019, over 23,000 people experienced the launch of Railtalk with more than 4,000 leaving messages in just nine days.
“MARTA stations are amazing public spaces that serve people of all walks of life,” Flux Projects executive director Anne Dennington said in a statement.“With Railtalk-Re-Connect we are especially excited to engage and connect people across the metro area in stations that are north, south, east, and west of the city.”
MARTA Artbound, Flux Projects, and Atlanta Design Festival are hosting a media unveiling of Railtalk-Re-Connect on Friday, June 10 at 11 a.m., at Lindbergh Center rail station located at 2424 Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.