MARTA public art program Artbound has welcomed four new members to its Council for the Arts.
Created in 2017, the council meets quarterly to provide perspective to MARTA’s public art programming, helping amplify the work of Artbound and advocate for public art and transit.
“Council members are chosen based on their connection to the arts, equity, and their commitment to thriving communities,” said Art in Transit Director Katherine Dirga. “Each member brings their individual talents and unique viewpoints to the table, and I’m excited to work with these gifted community members.”
One of the new members appointed by MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood is East Point Public Art Coordinator Christopher Swain, who has spent more than 25 years traveling throughout Africa, documenting African music, dance, sculpture, costume, painting and other visual and performance art forms.
Swain is a native of Atlanta, who has worked for the city of East Point for 22 years where he originally served as the Business License Coordinator, until his recent appointment as Public Art Program Coordinator. Swain completed the Atlanta Regional Commission led Arts Leaders of Metropolitan Atlanta training course. He is also a member of Americans for the Arts.
Swain is an avid collector of Tribal African Art and artifacts from various cultures. He is passionate about Africa and its countless contributions to the world and has spent the last 25-plus years visiting countries such as Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Niger, Rwanda, Togo, Senegal, Nigeria, Morocco, Benin, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Jamaica, Brazil, and Cuba attending numerous cultural arts festivals, cultural celebrations, and spiritual ceremonies.
“These travels have allowed him the opportunity to enjoy music, dance, sculpture, puppets, costumes, paintings, etc. Through a global lens which he has meticulously documented through photos and videos. Christopher has participated in everything from tomb excavations in Egypt, to gorilla trekking in Rwanda, to weaving Kente cloth in Ghana. He has also attended various arts and culture events throughout the United States and regularly visits museums across the country to engage the latest exhibitions by a myriad of artists,” a news release said.
Swain is also a patron of the arts and regularly donates funds to support artists and exhibitions at local museums including Hammonds House Museum, Spelman College Museum of Fine Arts, and the High Museum of Art. He has recently written a children’s book which is illustrated by an artist friend from Cuba.
Other new members include:
♦ Franco Bejarano, an artist and clinical social worker who uses his artwork to tackle societal issues and mental health through the mediums of portraiture, children’s books, and art therapy.
♦ Brian Hebert, executive director of Arts Clayton. Hebert is a visual artist/curator/educator who built the visual arts programming at the Southwest Art Center where he organized and curated exhibitions and visual arts projects and programs.
♦ Dorian McDuffie, Atlanta City Studio public art manager, who is currently focused on incorporating art in the right-of-way to creatively enhance the efforts of the City of Atlanta Department of City Planning.
Council members serve two-year terms with a one-term renewal option. One percent of MARTA’s annual budget is allocated for its Artbound program which was developed to enhance the ridership experience through visual and performing arts.
