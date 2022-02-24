The city of Hapeville, part of the ATL Airport District metropolitan area, is bringing back its annual Southern Circuit Film Series.
Taking place Feb. 27 through April 27, the festival features four free film screenings for those who register in advance, each with exclusive online access and unique complementary content.
“We’re thrilled to bring back the Southern Circuit Film Series to Hapeville, celebrating the talent and artistry of some brilliant filmmakers from across the South,” Cookie Smoak, president of the ATL Airport District, said in a statement. “This annual event is well-loved by the community, and even though it’s back in a virtual capacity, we are excited to be able to share some truly unique, inspiring stories.”
The Southern Circuit Film Series connects U.S.-based documentary filmmakers with communities throughout the South to share their work, discuss their process and engage with audiences.
Each film is followed by a pre-recorded 30-minute conversation with the filmmakers discussing their film's subject matter and the filmmaking process.
Films will be available for attendees to view on demand.
Hapeville’s 2022 Southern Circuit Film Series screenings include:
Feb. 27 Through March 5 – “My Name is Pauli Murray,” directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen. “My Name is Pauli Murray” is a candid recounting of Murray’s journey. A decade before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned separate-but-equal legislation, Pauli Murray was already fighting for social justice.
March 13 to 16 – “Los Hermanos/The Brothers,” co-directed and co-produced by Marcia Jarmel and Ken Schneider. “Los Hermanos/The Brothers” is about “virtuoso Afro-Cuban-born brothers-violinist Ilmar and pianist Aldo – living on opposite sides of a geopolitical chasm a half-century,” according to a news release.
April 3 to 6 – “The Neutral Ground,” directed by CJ Hunt. “The Neutral Ground” documents New Orleans' fight over monuments and “America's troubled romance with the Lost Cause.”
April 24 to 27 – “Lily Topples the World,” directed by Jeremy Workman. “Lily Topples the World” follows 20-year-old Lily Hevesh – “the world's most acclaimed domino toppler and the only girl in her field – as she rises as an artist, role model and young woman.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.