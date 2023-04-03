The third and final film in Hapeville’s spring Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers lineup will be shown April 14.
Hazing, a film by Byron Hurt, will be screened at Christ Church and Carriage House at Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 South Central Ave., Hapeville.
A reception will take place at 6 p.m. and the screening will take place at 7.
Admission to the showing is free.
A description of the film reads: “Filmmaker Byron Hurt takes viewers with him on a journey to explore the culture of hazing. Byron talks to family members of deceased young people, as well as survivors, to reveal the underbelly of groups that haze. Hazing will take a fascinating look at identity, belonging, groupthink, control, power and dominance, bystander intervention, race and gender, and violence.”
“I have long wanted to make a documentary about this subject but never felt courageous enough to address it. This is a sensitive and controversial topic. However, after I learned about the tragic death of Robert Champion — the Florida A&M University band member who, in November 2012, was tragically killed by his fellow band members because of a traditional hazing ritual — I felt compelled to illuminate this issue in a documentary film,” Byron said of the film on his website.
“As a filmmaker who is a fraternity member (I am a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated) and someone who has been hazed and has hazed young men, I feel uniquely qualified to make this film. As I have done with all my other work, I will approach this subject with sensitivity and care. I plan to break new ground with this project. I also expect this film to serve as a teaching tool for those who want to preserve the rite of passage experience but who also want to eliminate some of the more dangerous and harmful aspects of hazing.”
