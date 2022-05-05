Grecian Gyro’s flagship restaurant in Hapeville is celebrating 40 years as the home of one of the city’s favorite gyros and as a staple in the Atlanta community.
With May 24 officially marking Grecian Gyro's 40th anniversary, the eatery is honoring the its history with throwback pricing, new menu items, community activities, and events throughout the rest of the year at all seven of its metro-Atlanta locations in Dunwoody, Forest Park, Hapeville, Johns Creek, Snellville, Tucker and Midtown.
According to a new release, "Grecian Gyro is a family-owned, fast-casual restaurant founded by Nick Koulouris in 1982. With $50 in his pocket, a dream in his heart and his secret sauce recipe locked tightly in his head, Nick opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia, with the goal of delivering the best gyros and Greek food reminiscent of what he grew up enjoying as a young man in Kalamata, Greece."
Grecian Gyro's anniversary specials and promotions include:
Throwback to 1982 pricing: On Tuesday, May 24, patrons will be able to enjoy a classic gyro at the original 1982 price of $2.10. Available for dine-in and in person take-out. (Gyros only and while supplies list)
Commemorative cups: 20-oz. Grecian Gyro anniversary stadium cups will be available for $3, including the first drink. Customers who bring their cups back will receive free drink refills for the remainder of 2022.
Wrap of the month: As a tribute to founder Koulouris, this month's wrap is his go-to favorite souvlaki wrap with feta cheese. Featuring grilled pita stuffed with marinated and grilled pork tenderloin, onions, and tomatoes and topped with his famous Grecian sauce. Available for $8.25 through Saturday, May 28.
Give back to the Atlanta Community Food Bank: As a thank you to the city that has supported Grecian Gyro over the decades, the restaurant will be selecting various charities throughout the year to give back to. In May, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Atlanta Community Food Bank to help those struggling with hunger this summer.
Waterworks Playscape grand opening: On Saturday, May 14, join Grecian Gyro for some food, fun, music, and more at the community grand opening of the Playscape. The Waterworks Greenspace in West Midtown has also been a passion project of the Grecian Gyro family for more than 10 years. Koulouris' son George is one of the founding members of the Friends of Atlanta Waterworks Park.
Family wrap meal: Feed the family Greek style with this anniversary combo featuring four wraps, a shareable salad and famous potatoes, and plenty of Nick's Grecian sauce and dressing to go around. Available for $40 through Saturday, May 28.
Bingo with Grecian Gyro: Customers can pick up a bingo card at any Grecian Gyro location to play for a chance to win free sides, wraps and a month of free gyros. One card per customer and valid through Dec. 31.
To learn more about Grecian Gyro, visit www.greciangyro.com.
