The city of East Point was awarded a $6,000 Project Grant by Georgia Council for the Arts for a mural project along East Point PATH.
“We are so grateful to GCA for supporting our art initiatives that continue to educate and beautify our City,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said in a statement. “Our staff has worked hard to secure funding for this Project Grant that will be used to fund a mural project along the vibrant and walkable East Point PATH Model Mile on Norman Berry Drive that connects our city parks, downtown and local schools.”
The mural will be a companion piece to a mural on the PATH that was completed last year, funded through the same grant program.
Georgia Council for the Arts is a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2023.
A total of 213 organizations were awarded 253 grants that provide more than $3.1 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state.
The Bridge Grant will provide operating support funding to 134 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 59 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 60 organizations.
“The arts sector has proven its resilience over the last two years, and it has played a major role in restarting the economy through attracting tourism, bringing communities back together, and aiding classroom learning as we inspire the workforce of the future,” Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly said in a statement. “The 253 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations bring people more back to work while enhancing the qualities that make Georgia so special.”
Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges, and multi-discipline arts entities.
East Point PATH is a flat, family-friendly 1.4 mile-long trail that weaves through Sumner Park before joining Norman Berry Drive and Spring Street Park on the way to Tri-Cities High School and Bryan Park.
