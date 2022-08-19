Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 6:13 am
Images of performers appeared on the flyer for Wednesday Wind Down In The Point.
Music fans are in for a treat as hip-hop artist and local legend Antwan “Big Boi” Patton returns home to East Point to headline Wednesday Wind Down In The Point this Wednesday, Aug. 24.
This event will close out the summer concert series for the season.
Patton is one half of the Grammy-winning and multi-platinum group Outkast.
The musician, actor and philanthropist is a graduate of Tri-Cities High School where he met Andre Benjamin, better known as “Andre 3000,” the other half of the Outkast duo.
In February 2021, the East Point presented Patton with the Global Icon Award, Key to the City and a proclamation declaring Feb. 10, 2021 Antwan “Big Boi” Patton Day.
Hip-hop fans can also enjoy performances by YoungBloodz, Pastor Troy, Raheem The Dream and DKOMX. V-103’s Greg Street will serve as the host for the evening.
Wednesday Wind Down In The Point will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Downtown Commons, at 2714 East Point Street.
Admission is Free.
There will be a variety of food trucks and merchant vendors.
Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs.
No weapons, smoking, tents, outside food, outside beverages or pets allowed.
The city is encouraging concertgoers to use MARTA, as the venue is conveniently located across from the East Point MARTA Train Station, 2848 East Main St.
A parking map can be viewed on the city’s website at www.eastpointcity.org.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Ensure your press release runs prominently on our website and in our E-mail Newsletter. Guaranteed placement on these platforms is $25.
Note: All submissions will go through our editorial approval process before being posted.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.