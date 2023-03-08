Flux Projects presents Ghost Pools, a multi-media installation by East Point writer, urban designer and historian Hannah Palmer.
The project explores the legacy of public swimming through temporary memorials to two pools in East Point that became a battleground over integration and were eventually abandoned, leaving the city without a pool to this day.
The exhibition runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, in keeping with the traditional season of public pools.
“What happened to the pools in my neighborhood was part of a pattern across the nation, a sad but common history,” Palmer said in a statement. “I want to present this as a guide to what could be possible if we shared an understanding of what happened to these public spaces.”
Of the two pools, one was restricted to white residents (now under the East Point Historical Society site) while the other was built for East Point’s segregated Black neighborhood (today an overflow parking lot for the John D. Milner Athletic Complex). Both sites are now owned by the city of East Point, and Flux Projects will be collaborating closely with the city on this project.
“This is a horrible part of our history that will now be told truthfully,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said in a statement. “I applaud Hannah Palmer and her team for creating this impactful and engaging initiative to tell the full picture of East Point’s past with the hopes that we will right wrongs and continue to embrace, celebrate and gain strength from our diversity moving forward.”
Through Ghost Pools, Palmer attempts to set the historical record straight, creating a shared understanding of what happened to East Point’s Jim Crow-era swimming pools—how they were funded, designed, sited, segregated, litigated, defunded and ultimately abandoned.
“Two hard truths emerge from Palmer’s work: Public pools across the nation were lost in the process of desegregation because cities elected to close them rather than deal with the prospect of ‘mixed bathing,’ and the unequal access to public pools since Jim Crow has created a disparity in the number of Black drowning deaths in comparison to white swimmers,” a news release said.
Palmer will collaborate with visual, sound and performance artists to transform the former sites into an inviting space for the community to explore and reflect on this complicated, often painful history. In addition, Palmer plans to speak at venues across the city to reflect on this little-known era.
“We hope the community will join us in our attempt to reclaim these formerly segregated spaces in a way that acknowledges the past while looking towards the future,” Anne Dennington, executive director of Flux Projects, said in a statement.
Palmer’s books and essays peel back layers of the built environment to understand the history and wildness that shapes the landscape.
Her work documenting the lost neighborhoods around Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport grew into a campaign to restore the hidden headwaters of Georgia’s Flint River (Finding the Flint). Since 2018, this focus on environmental justice led her to other privatized, segregated, and sullied waters of the urban south. Palmer’s current research and writing outline a growing crisis in access to water and how racial and economic segregation has stunted the growth of communities.
“With Ghost Pools, Flux Projects continues FLOW, a multi-year series designed to explore Atlanta’s history with water, how it has shaped our city and the potential it holds for our future. FLOW will engage issues of conservation, equity, and urban design through installations and performances,” a news release said. “Projects will be installed along creeks and watersheds, over buried waterways, and at other sites reconnecting us with nature and each other.”
For more information, visit fluxprojects.org/productions/ghost-pools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.