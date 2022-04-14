The Georgia Renaissance Festival, which returned April 9, is celebrating its 37th anniversary season.
Founded in 1986, the Georgia Renaissance Festival began on 65 acres just to the east of I-85 in Fairburn, drawing a crowd of about 32,000.
The Festival now lives on 120 acres one mile to the west of its original location and attracts over 120,000 visitors over eight weekends every spring.
“What is a Renaissance Festival? It is part circus, craft show, music festival, theme park, and the best selection of unique food you’ll ever find in one place – all wrapped in a 32-acre recreation of a 16th-century English village. Comedians, jugglers, circus-style acts and musicians perform non-stop all day on 10 stages and in the lanes,” a news release said. “Don’t miss the Royal Joust, held three times daily in the arena where brave knights challenge one another atop mighty steeds in a series of challenges that will determine who is the King’s Champion.”
One aspect of the Georgia RenFest that keeps guests return is the food. A wide variety of gourmet delights greet you as you travel from one food vendor to the next. Options include chicken sandwiches, steak on a stake, meat pies, Greek gyros, Scotch eggs, pork chop on a stick, and of course, the pound-and-a-half turkey leg.
The festival also has many human-powered rides. The Carasello ride is the Renaissance version of a carousel, and is popular with younger children. The Crow’s Nest, in contrast, is a bouncing, spinning ride. From slides to swings, there are rides to fit any level of excitement you may be looking for.
The Georgia RenFest features a 32-acre Artisan’s Marketplace where you can find leather workers, glassblowers, potters, swordsmiths, and many other skilled artists demonstrating their crafts. Festival goers will find extraordinary hand-made items including jewelry, housewares, sculpture, and artwork as well as period clothing and garb, perfect for the re-enactor or cosplayer.
Boots, hats, swords, corsets, skirts, leather accessories, a wooden mug or drinking horn, and hundreds of unique and one-of-a-kind clothing designs can readily be found in the Village of Newcastle.
And no trip to the Festival is complete without a flower hair garland, a set of fairy wings, or a wooden sword.
For those of drinking-age, the Pirate Pub Crawl is a ramble to all three of the Festival pubs, hosted by a rollicking band of pirates. Games, jokes, music, and a different beer at each pub are provided, along with a souvenir mug. The Pub Crawl happens twice each Festival day.
Regarding the ongoing pandemic, a news release states, “the health and safety of our guests is our top priority. We have been working closely with our city and county health officials to identify Covid protocols and procedures that will allow us to open in the safest manner possible for our guests and participants. Please visit our website at www.garenfest.com for the latest updates on safety requirements and procedures.”
The Georgia Renaissance Festival is running now through May 30, Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Open rain or shine, and parking is always free. For more information, visit www.garenfest.com.
