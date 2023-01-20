In an effort to curb rising youth violence throughout metro Atlanta, Fulton County is investing in the lives of its youth through the My Brother's Keeper Big Brothers Anonymous Mentorship Series, which kicked off Saturday, Jan. 7 when dozens of boys and young men gathered at the Legacy Center in East Point.
The Fulton County Department of Community Development, Youth and Community Services Division launched the mentorship series during the summer of 2021 as part of the My Brother's Keeper Fulton County Taskforce. The taskforce “is an initiative of the Obama Foundation's My Brother's Keeper Alliance, focusing on building safe and inclusive communities for boys and young men of color and ensuring that all young people can reach their full potential,” a news release said.
The goal of the Big Brothers Anonymous mentorship series, the news release continued, is to support the need for positive male enrichment and essential life skills.
“With the county’s ongoing support, we are determined to highlight one of the many approaches and investments that Fulton County is making in the lives of our youth through the My Brother's Keeper Big Brothers Anonymous Mentorship Series,” Carlos Thomas, Fulton County Youth and Community Services Division Manager, said in a statement.
During the kickoff session, Fulton County’s Department of Community Development, Youth and Community Services Division collaborated with the Haliburton Heavy Machine Operator program to expose young men to the growing demand for machine operators.
The mentorship series takes place the first and third Saturdays of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Legacy Center at 3015 R.N. Martin St. East Point.
