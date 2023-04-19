Family, friends and neighbors are invited to attend the eighth annual Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the South Fulton Service Center at 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton.
District 5 Fulton County Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. will host the event, which combines fun activities with public health awareness efforts that encourage active, healthy lifestyles.
“Everyone who attends this year’s Family Fun Day will enjoy the spirit of community,” Commissioner Arrington said in a statement. “Providing the resources families need to maintain healthy lifestyles is vital. This event combines entertainment with education.”
Among the highlights of this event includes sports activities, storytelling, face painting, line dancing, and more.
There will be live appearances from special guests. Free lunches and shaved ice drinks will be served, but supplies are limited. Fulton Fresh will also share giveaway fresh produce.
Family Fun Day focuses on healthy living through recreation, health education and screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, and a fresh produce mobile.
The event will also feature local performances and family friendly activities.
The event can be shared on social media via the hashtag #2023FamilyFunDay.
