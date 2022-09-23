The city of Fairburn will host its annual Fall Festival and Parade featuring the Taste of Fairburn on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day will feature a variety of fall festivities, including a parade, college and high school bands, amusement rides, live music, performances, and more.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing back the annual Fairburn Fall Festival and adding more activities to our calendar of community-based events. We aim to continue our annual traditions here in Fairburn for years to come,” Fairburn Mayor Mario B. Avery said in a statement.
City Administrator Tony Phillips stated, “The Fall Festival gives our great city the opportunity to fellowship with our families and friends while creating lasting memories that make this rich city home.”
Fairburn is expecting a large turnout for the event.
“With the addition of celebrity performers, the excitement of the bands, and the Taste of Fairburn, we expect this year's festival to be our best one yet,” a news release said.
The lineup of performers includes:
• Sammie
• Joyce Irby & KLYMAXX
• Raheem the Dream
• Taste of Fairburn hosted by Frank Ski
College Band performances will include Stillman College and Talladega College. High School Band performances will include Creekside High School, Banneker High School, New Manchester High School, and more.
“We are excited to announce that our city will host the Fairburn Fall Festival, Parade and Taste of Fairburn – a great community tradition that will carry on for generations,” said Parks & Recreation Director Chapin Payne. “We look forward to seeing you and your family as we celebrate the beauty of the fall season.”
The Fairburn Festival will be located right in the heart of Downtown Fairburn, off of Exit 61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.