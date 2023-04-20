The city of Fairburn is welcoming the Georgia Renaissance Festival back to the community. Opened on April 15, the festival will run through June 4.
"We are happy to welcome the Georgia Renaissance Festival back to our great city," said Mayor Mario B. Avery. "The festival serves as a great event for families and invites visitors to come and join in on the fun."
This is the 38th season of the Georgia Renaissance Festival and is a celebration of 16th Century entertainment and traditions.
Founded in 1986, the Georgia Renaissance Festival began on 65 acres just to the east of 1-85 in Fairburn, drawing a crowd of about 32,000.
Now the festival now lives on 120 acres one mile to the west of its original location and attracts over 120,000 visitors over eight weekends every spring.
It also features a 32-acre Artisan's Marketplace with leather workers, glassblowers, potters, swordsmiths, and many other skilled artists demonstrating their crafts.
"The city of Fairburn has served as home for the Georgia Renaissance for many years," said City Administrator Tony M. Phillips. "We appreciate this partnership not only because it brings a fun and exciting event to our city, but also because it helps to support our local businesses and economy."
“Studies show that festivals can help increase the business of local shops and restaurants in many communities. Larger events attract people from outside of the area to come into communities and patron its businesses. This increased revenue provides more tax money to help improve the city and its services,” a news release from the city said.
The festival includes joust productions, pub crawls, acrobatic performances, art markets, rides, food and more. Comedians, jugglers, circus-style acts and musicians perform non-stop all day on 10 stages and in the lanes.
A highlight of this season is Rota Temporis, a group of musicians from Italy that performs medieval music with a heavy metal twist.
Event-goers can also enjoy a wide variety of gourmet food, including the famous turkey "legge." Festivalgoers can also enjoy a more adult experience at the Pirate Pub Crawl.
Festival hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be located at 6905 Virlyn B. Smith Road, Fairburn.
To learn more about the Georgia Renaissance Festival in Fairburn and to purchase tickets, visit www.garenfest.com.
