Fairburn’s Cora Robinson Park reopens with improvements

Cora Robinson Park and Dodd Street Community Plaza at 155 Dodd Street in Fairburn reopened Oct. 18 with safety, accessibility and quality improvements.
“The reopening of Cora Robinson Park and Community Garden displays the city of Fairburn's commitment to keeping families and neighborhoods healthy and safe,” Mayor Mario B. Avery said in a statement. “As our city continues to grow, it is important that we provide residents and their families access to recreational opportunities with open green spaces and play structures that make them feel safe and at home.”
The park renovations and upgrades began on Sept. 27, 2021 and include a large community pavilion constructed on a concrete slab to accommodate future picnic tables and seating units, a new parking lot to accommodate small gatherings, accessible sidewalk and project landscaping. The chain-link fencing surrounding the Park was also replaced with decorative wrought iron fencing with intermittent brick columns. The Dodd Street Community Plaza Project, located on city owned property directly across the street from Cora Robinson Park, was converted into a new park/plaza space with sidewalk, pedestrian lighting, landscaping, and a fountain. The project also included the installation of raised community garden beds and a small pavilion to provide shade for gardeners.
“This was a collaborative effort between city departments and community-based organizations, who worked hard and made the improvement of Cora Robinson Park a priority for a much-deserved community,” City Administrator Tony M. Phillips said in a statement. “The families, neighbors, and businesses in the neighborhood have been patient and they deserve a first-class park. It is truly rewarding to celebrate its reopening.”
The new Community Plaza connects to the existing Cora Robinson Park and offers an open space for residents and their families to create social ties and build a greater feeling of community. These connections help reduce crime and allow residents to feel safe in their neighborhoods. Community gardens help reduce negative environmental impacts by promoting sustainable agriculture.
“The Cora Robinson Park Improvements, Phase 2 Project, and the Dodd Street Community Plaza Project, stemmed from recommendations contained in the Lightning Community Strategic Plan, which is the community-based vision for guiding the growth of and change in the Lightning Neighborhood,” Public Works Director Lester Thompson said in a statement. “This strategic plan was spawned from the Lightning Neighborhood Community Development Study which was paid for by Fulton County Community Development Block Grant funds. One of the key take-aways of desired improvements from the study was to “expand the Park to enhance safety and social activities, including interactive spaces, artwork, and community gardening.”
The improvements at Cora Robinson Park and the construction of the Dodd Street Community Plaza cost approximately $450,000 and were both funded by Fulton County CDBG Funds.
“This vibrant community space encourages neighborhood gatherings, celebrations, special events, art, music, and fun for all residents. Great parks provide all neighborhoods a community space that is essential to our quality of life. This is an exciting moment for the entire Fairburn community,” stated Parks & Recreation Director Chapin Scott.
