The Fairburn Police Department's annual Shop with a Cop event will be held Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Each participating child will receive a $200 Walmart gift card and a chance to shop for Christmas presents with a Fairburn police officer.
Shop with a Cop is a national program pairing law enforcement with children to afford them a better Christmas.
“The program allows children to view law enforcement in a different atmosphere to promote positive relationships,” a news release said.
The Fairburn Police Department received donations from multiple individuals and businesses, all in efforts to support as many families as possible. Chick-fil-A Fairburn also donated breakfast for the event to feed participating families before they go shopping.
“We are so grateful for the officers, employees and volunteers, along with our sponsors, who help spread holiday cheer at this Annual Shop with a Cop event,” Mayor Mario B. Avery said in a statement. "This event really gives us a connection to the community through its youngest members."
Participating families were selected through recommendations from churches, the city of Fairburn Youth Center, and community leaders. The participating children will also ride to Walmart in Fairburn police vehicles.
"This event is a great way each year to interact with youth from our community, and to bring smiles to their beautiful faces," Interim Police Chief Anthony Bazydlo said in a statement. "We are honored to be able to help provide an opportunity for children and officers to interact during this special time of year.”
