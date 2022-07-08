Fairburn is inviting residents and visitors to celebrate summer with a concert series the third Friday of each month.
This month’s event will take place Friday, July 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frankie Arnold Stage and Courtyard, at 15 West Broad Street.
The night will feature exciting live performances, family activities, vendors and more.
“The city is excited about this month's concert series as it serves as a true celebration of the summer,” Mayor Mario B. Avery said in a statement. “We are proud to provide family friendly events and opportunities to the City and its visitors.”
Fairburn’s Third Friday events are held monthly to bring citizens out to the city’s downtown area and to promote local businesses, showcasing the city’s emerging arts and entertainment.
The event features local and national acts on the third Friday of each month, in the heart of downtown Fairburn.
This month's concert will be hosted by Ringmaster Casual Cal, and features performances from:
Julius Williams
William Green
EarKandy Experience
Zeke Potter Khemistry Band
DJ MJ3
“Third Fridays on Main Street is a part of an even larger plan that includes economic development and enhanced quality of life,” City Administrator Tony M. Phillips said in a statement. "As we continue to move Fairburn forward, our goal is to position the city of Fairburn as your destination for shopping, dining, family friendly experiences and much more throughout the year."
Attendees can also enjoy food trucks, vendors, and a kid zone with canvas art and face painting.
"We have secured some of the most talented local performers and nationally touring musicians to participate in this month's Third Friday concert series,” Fairburn’s Economic Development Director Sylvia Abernathy said in a statement. "Activating the Frankie Arnold Stage and Courtyard space has been a key focus for us as we work with our partners to create a public space for both outdoor recreation and entertainment."
Attendees are encouraged to bring their families, friends, blankets and lawn chairs to the event.
