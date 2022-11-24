The city of Fairburn is hosting its annual tree lighting and fireworks show at the Frankie Arnold Stage and Courtyard on Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend and enjoy a full schedule of free festivities and entertainment.
“Fairburn’s tree lighting is a cherished tradition that always delights and brings holiday cheer to families across the city. Frankie Arnold Stage and Courtyard provides a picture postcard start to the holiday season and we are proud to offer the community an opportunity to come together in this space for this quintessential holiday experience,” Mayor Mario B. Avery said in a statement. “In addition to our annual Christmas tree lighting, the fireworks show is one of the few winter fireworks shows and the only show in our area.”
The celebration will center on a 25-foot tree that stands as a holiday beacon for residents and visitors alike in Fairburn’s gathering place. It will be decked with ornaments and illuminated by dazzling LED multi-colored lights, after a countdown by none other than Santa himself.
Attendees will also enjoy free hot chocolate, a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, and local vendors.
“Our annual tree lighting and fireworks show ushers in the holiday season in a memorable, family-oriented way,” City Administrator Tony M. Phillips said in a statement. “As we open our hearts this time of year, let us remember that the holidays are a time for peace, love and hope. Let us also remember our residents in need during this season of giving and throughout the new year.”
“The countdown to the lighting of the tree is something we look forward to each year,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chapin Scott. “The fireworks show will ignite the night, spark joy and captivate spectators. We welcome all to Downtown Fairburn for this unforgettable and festive night.”
According to Economic Development Director Sylvia Abernathy, “The tree lighting & fireworks show has been a hallmark event and celebration for the city. These celebrations help to showcase the wonderful restaurants, local businesses and retail shops—all of which help drive the city’s economy and brings our community together in a very special way.”
Frankie Arnold Stage and Courtyard is at 15 W. Broad Street, Fairburn.
