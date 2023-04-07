Later this month, Fairburn will host two opportunities for its residents to participate in clean-up events in the city, just in time for spring cleaning season. These events aim to help beautify the community while giving Fairburn residents a way to safely discard unwanted items from their homes.
Spring Clean-Up Day will take place April 28 and again on April 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 102 Howell Avenue, Fairburn.
A Spring Shred Event will take place April 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fairburn City Hall Parking Lot at 56 Malone Street SW, Fairburn.
“I encourage every single one of our residents, community associations, and all of our neighbors to participate in these Spring clean-up events," Mayor Mario B. Avery said in a statement. "This annual tradition of Fairburn community members coming together to clean-up our city is more important than ever. Through teamwork and community commitment, we can keep Fairburn clean.”
The purpose of these events will be to provide residents and families with an opportunity to reduce litter, trash, and clutter in and around their homes and community, a news release said.
"While we work every day to clean up the streets of Fairburn, this annual tradition is about teamwork towards making a long lasting impact on our city,” City Administrator Tony M. Phillips said in a statement.
Both events are free and are open only to Fairburn residents.
Accepted materials for Clean-Up Day are as follows:
- Materials generated from your home, appliances (no freon), e-waste (anything that requires a plug or battery to operate)
- Bulk items such as furniture, carpet, mattresses, toilets, etc.
- Cell phones and accessories, ink and toner, computers, printers, TVs, monitors
- Only 4 tires per residence
- Hazardous materials including, household paints (latex and oil), oven cleaners, cooking oil/grease, aerosols, bleaches and chlorine, drain cleaners, pesticides and herbicides, automotive and household batteries, motor oil, transmission fluid, antifreeze, paint thinner, wood strippers, insect sprays and rodent killers, fluorescent bulbs
Accepted materials for the Spring Shred Event are as follows:
- Pamphlets, leaflets, files, journals, and paper products
- CDs, floppy disks, and other media will be accepted
Staples, paperclips, and rubber bands do not have to be removed, while three-ring binders, large binder clips, plastics, or metals must be removed. Boxes should not be taped closed as this will slow down the process.
“Let’s work together to keep our homes, city, and neighborhoods clean and welcoming for all," City of Fairburn Street Maintenance and Fleet Director Gale Higgs said in a statement.
For more information about the upcoming spring clean-up events, visit www.fairburn.com or call 770-964-2244 ext. 404 or 126.
