Fairburn residents will have plenty to do this weekend as the city hosts its monthly Third Fridays event and debuts Art in the Alley.
Third Fridays on Main Street presents the Back to School Celebration on Friday, Aug. 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frankie Arnold Stage and Courtyard, at 15 West Broad Street.
“The city is thrilled to support and inspire communities as we enter a new school year,” Mayor Mario Avery said in a statement. “This Third Fridays on Main Street concert serves as a festive event for youth as they return to class and head back to the books.”
Hosted by celebrity guest Ringmaster Casual Cal, this month’s performers include:
♦ The 911 Band
♦ John Carey (jazz guitarist)
♦ Atlanta Jazz Players
♦ Tabitha King
Fairburn’s Third Friday events are held monthly to bring citizens out to the city’s downtown area and to promote local businesses, showcasing the city’s emerging arts and entertainment.
The event features local and national acts on the third Friday of each month, in the heart of downtown Fairburn.
“The summer may be over, but exciting things are still happening in the city of Fairburn and there is still much to celebrate,” City Administrator Tony Phillips said in a statement. “We believe this year will be another year of excellence in our schools and the city will be a supportive partner along the way.”
A number of organizations and agencies will also be in attendance to provide information and services, including the Fulton County Library, Georgia Votes, who will be conducting voter registration, the Morehouse Medical Mobile Unit and First Baptist Church of Fairburn, who will be providing complimentary popcorn.
Attendees can also enjoy food trucks, vendors, games, a kids zone and a gaming truck, prizes, face painting and canvas art.
“We hope to see students and families attend and participate in this Third Fridays on Main,” Fairburn’s Economic Development Director Sylvia Abernathy said in a statement. “Our musical guests, live entertainment, games and other activities culminate into the perfect way to end the summer season.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring their families, friends, blankets and lawn chairs.
The following night, Aug. 20, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Fairburn has partnered with Dash to host “Life in Lights,” an outdoor art experience that highlights the 50th Anniversary of the Southside Theatre Guild.
This one-day public art activation will feature an exhibit by Elise Williams, a live DJ and food vendors and “serves as a community art experience celebrating Fairburn and its people,” according to a news release.
The event, which takes place at 26 W Campbellton Street, is free and open to the public.
