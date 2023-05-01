The city of Fairburn in collaboration with Art in the Alley and Dashboard, presents “Alleywave: Canopy of Colors.” Alleywave is a temporary, large-scale installation featuring 60 community-designed satin panels suspended above the heart of Fairburn.
“Alleywave weaves together visual reflections from over 50 students, organization members, and club participants from local organizations to highlight the city and what makes our community special. These reflections were collected during creative workshops led and designed by artist and graphic designer Lewis H. Foster. Each reflection is translated into a unique satin panel that collectively forms a collaborative and colorful canopy displaying the inspirations and intentions of the Fairburn community,” a news release said.
“Fairburn is a progressive city with talented artists, engaged citizens, and visionary leaders. This Alleywave project in Downtown Fairburn showcases collaboration, creativity, and the transformative impact of creative placemaking,” Mayor Mario B. Avery said in a statement. “The city is dedicated to creating a community that invites residents and visitors to explore and enjoy the enhanced quality of life in the city of Fairburn.”
The 70-footlong skyward installation will temporarily transform the downtown alleyway into a vibrant and engaging space for passersby, and a destination for celebrating Fairburn’s community, culture, and accomplishments during Georgia Cities Week.
“This process has highlighted the incredible talent and creativity within the Fairburn community. Seeing this quilt of colors come together and working with these organizations and schools has been beyond rewarding,” Dashboard’s Project Director Abigail Justman said in a statement.
Alleywave: Canopy of Colors is viewable at 26 W. Campbellton Street now through May 19.
The installation is free and open to the public.
Other participating organizations include, Southside Theater Guild, South Fulton Studios, Landmark Christian School, Girl Scout Troop 3802, National Black Arts Foundation, and Sylvan Middle School.
