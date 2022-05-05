Through its partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine, East Point has been selected as one of 29 U.S. cities to be added to the City Health Dashboard, a nationwide data project sponsored by the NYU Langone Department of Population Health, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and NYU's Wagner Graduate School of Public Service.
The National Center for Primary Care at Morehouse School of Medicine and the city of East Point launched a health equity partnership in February after Morehouse was chosen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Minority Health to participate in the Framework to Address Health Disparities Through Collaborative Policy Efforts program.
As part of that collaboration, Morehouse School of Medicine submitted an application on East Point's behalf in response to the Dashboard’s inaugural "Put Us on the Map Challenge," which sought to include smaller cities with a population between 4,000 and 50,000 residents. Community-level data for the City of East Point is expected to be publicly available on the national City Health Dashboard website in early Summer 2022.
"Adding the city of East Point to the City Health Dashboard provides a valuable opportunity to support the community in their efforts to improve health," Megan Douglas, director of research and policy at the National Center for Primary Care, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with city residents, our Community Advisory Board, partner organizations, and city leaders to review the data and develop strategies that will advance health equity."
East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said in a statement: "We are excited to be the city of choice to lead the way towards becoming a more equitable community…Partnering with Morehouse School of Medicine and participating in the City Health Dashboard will help us identify, address, and dismantle health inequities that prevent our residents from accessing affordable, quality, comprehensive services that improve their health and well-being."
According to the City Health Dashboard, more than 80% of US residents live in urban areas but until recently, few measures have been available to assess health, the factors that shape health, and the drivers of health equity at the city level. Launched in 2020, the Dashboard currently includes more than 750 cities, providing those communities and their leaders with an array of regularly updated data specific to neighborhood and/or city boundaries, including life expectancy, obesity, and childhood poverty.
“The Dashboard's data provides local leaders with a clearer picture of the challenges facing their communities and how to address them. City leaders and partner organizations have used the Dashboard to target public health investments in high-need neighborhoods, to expand support for city budget allocations for health, and to design evidence-based community health improvement efforts. The goal of the Dashboard is to equip cities with a one-stop resources for comprehensive, reliable data to help them build healthier and more equitable communities,” according to a news release.
