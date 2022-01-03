Job Fair

The City of East Point will host a Job Fair on Friday, Jan. 14, at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center located at 1431 Norman Berry Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City is hiring for Laborers, Certified and Non-Certified Police Officers, Firefighters, Class B CDL Drivers, Equipment Operators, Customer Resource Specialists and more.

The City of East Point offers excellent benefits, competitive salaries, a pension, paid time off, sick leave and annual leave.

There will be on-site interviews and job offers pending background checks.

For more information, visit www.eastpointcity.org

