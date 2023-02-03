The city of East Point in partnership with the East Point Library are excited to announce its programs celebrating Black History Month. This year’s theme is “East Point’s Black Renaissance.”
The following programs are free and open to the public:
“Stories From the Soil”: A Discussion on lynching in Fulton County
This is an initiative of the Fulton County Remembrance Coalition in partnership with the City of East Point Public Art Division. This event will be moderated by Ann Hill Bond (Journalist and Preservationist) and Christopher Swain (East Point’s Public Art Coordinator).
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m.
East Point City Hall, 2757 East Point Street, East Point
“It’s All in The Soil”: A Black Farmer’s Renaissance
There will be a discussion with farmers to explore Black farming in urban agriculture. The panel includes:
Tenisio Seanima- Urban Agriculture Manager
Rashid Nuri- Founder of Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture
Carol Hunter- Executive Director of Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture
Jasaan “Lovey” Gilliam- Owner and Founder of Gilliam’s Community Garden and Leafy Greens Market
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.
East Point City Hall, 2757 East Point Street, East Point
Film Screening of “Bo Legs” Documentary
There will be a free screening of the Bo Legs Documentary, chronicling the life of Marvin Arrington, Sr., one of Atlanta’s most transformative political leaders.
Saturday, Feb. 18, 3 p.m.
East Point City Hall, 2757 East Point Street, East Point
Black History Trivia Night
Dress as your favorite historical Black icon and test your knowledge of black history at Trivia Night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.