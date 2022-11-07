For those looking for ways to give back to their community this holiday season, the city of East Point has provided several easy opportunities.
Ongoing through November and December, East Point is collecting gently worn, used, and new shoes, in partnership with the nation’s leading social enterprise Funds2Orgs, to help those in need. The shoe drive’s benefactor is Conley Hills Elementary School and the event is sponsored by Councilman Lance Robertson.
The four drop off locations are:
♦ City Hall, 2757 East Point Street
♦ Fire Station #2, 3171 Norman Berry Drive
♦ Fire Station #3, 3800 North Commerce Drive
♦ Fire Station #4, 2222 Ben Hill Road
Another way to benefit East Point youth is to donate to the Wish List, which is compiled in partnership with local schools that serve East Point students.
Businesses and individuals are encouraged to review the list and sign-up for items they are able to provide for the respective schools.
The appropriate contact for each item/school is listed in the description area of the item itself (for more information about the donation request or to coordinate the drop-off of the items).
For questions about the overall program, contact Erin Rodgers, Department of Economic Development at erodgers@eastpoincity.org.
The second ever Baby It’s Cold Outside coat drive will take place Dec. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Jencare Senior Medical Center 2084 Headland Drive, East Point. The event will include free food, music, games and prizes.
The deadline to drop off items at Jencare Senior Medical Center is Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.
The event is a collaboration between Silver Star Chapter No. 1, Inc. and Jencare.
Items sought include any new or unused coats, hats, scarves, and gloves to help the less fortunate keep warm during the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.