East Point is promoting the importance of an active and healthy lifestyle in its fifth year of the 90-day health initiative known as “The Healthy Point.” This initiative, championed by Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, aims to increase healthy lifestyle choices of East Point residents and create a more active and connected community. This year’s initiative returns with more incentives, multi-generational physical and educational health activities, and other health-focused experiences on our journey to be healthier.
“Every day is a new opportunity for us to prioritize our health,” Mayor Holiday Ingraham said in a statement. “Our health is truly our wealth and we will continue to work together to be a healthier city. This is an opportunity to expose residents to health services, resources, food and activities provided in the great city of East Point. I am excited for another opportunity to walk side-by-side with residents, council, and staff because being healthy is not a size, it’s a lifestyle.”
This year’s free kick-off event will be held on March 18 at the John D. Milner Athletic Complex, at 3009 Randall Street, from 10 a.m. to noon. Kick-off participants will start with an aerobics warm-up followed by a two-mile walk around the park with Mayor/Council. Additionally, participants will receive “The Healthy Point” t-shirt and passport and have the opportunity to meet health-conscious organizations that will showcase their products/services and share information with residents about healthy options in the city of East Point.
During this 90-day health initiative, which will run from March 18 to June 17, participants will have the opportunity to workout with mayor/council up to three times a week, attend healthy movie nights, enjoy cooking demonstrations with celebrity chefs, attend free aerobics, total body workout, boxing, yoga, “bounce” and gardening classes, while being encouraged to support the East Point Farmers Market on Wednesdays, the Healthy Point Farmers and Artisan Market on Saturdays and participate in run/walks throughout the city. To showcase the health movement, participants can upload pictures of themselves at health events in the city on social media using the hashtag #TheHealthyPoint2023.
Registered participants will be given “The Healthy Point” Passport to track their health goals and participation in “The Healthy Point” activities to earn various incentives. To complete the free online registration for this initiative, visit http://tinyurl.com/healthypoint2023.
