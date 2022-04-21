East Point officials announced the city will be celebrating Georgia Cities Week April 25 through April 30, with this year’s theme of “Shaping the Future.”
The city will hold a variety of events throughout the week, including “What in the Point” Trivia, a government center tour with East Point schools, “Movies In The Meadows” movie night and a citywide clean-up day.
“We’re very proud of our city and the services we provide that make East Point attractive to residents and visitors,” said Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham. “Cities provide critical services and infrastructure that help businesses grow and set the stage for events where families and individuals can gather and connect as a community.”
Events planned for the week are:
April 25 to 28: “What in the Point” Trivia via East Point social media platforms
April 29: East Point government center tour and meet and greet with East Point schools
April 29: Movies in the Meadows movie night showing Sing 2 at 8:30 p.m. at East Point City Hall
April 30: Citywide Clean-Up Day @ East Point City Hall from 10 a.m. to noon
Cities across Georgia will be celebrating Georgia Cities Week, sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association, to showcase and celebrate cities and the many services they provide. Based in Atlanta, Georgia Municipal Association is a voluntary, nonprofit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to its 538 member cities.
