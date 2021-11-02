Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 2, 2021 @ 9:38 pm
The City of East Point will be hosting its' community clean-up day on Nov. 13
The City of East Point will be having their community clean-up day on Saturday Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Individuals, families, organizations, and anyone who wants to participate are welcome.
Participants will meet at East Point City Hall for breakfast from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. City Hall is located at 2757 East Point Street.
Clean-up materials and #KeepEPLitterFree t-shirts will be provided.
Clean up locations include:
To register: https://bit.ly/KeepEPLitterFree
For additional information, contact Shannon Wiggins at swiggins@eastpointcity.org or Jon'a Balkum at jbalkum@eastpointcity.org
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Ensure your press release runs prominently on our website and in our E-mail Newsletter. Gauranteed placement on these platforms is $25.
Note: All submissions will go through our editorial approval process before being posted.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.