City of East Point

The City of East Point will be hosting its' community clean-up day on Nov. 13

The City of East Point will be having their community clean-up day on Saturday Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.  Individuals, families, organizations, and anyone who wants to participate are welcome. 

Participants will meet at East Point City Hall for breakfast from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. City Hall is located at 2757 East Point Street.

Clean-up materials and #KeepEPLitterFree t-shirts will be provided. 

Clean up locations include:

  • Ward A: Headland Drive /Delowe Drive & Delowe Drive /Hwy 166
  • Ward B: Cleveland Ave near Walmart & Norman Berry Drive
  • Ward C: Washington Road Near Washington Plaza & Headland Drive Towards Greenbrier Mall
  • Ward D: Camp Creek Parkway /Washington Road/I-285

To register: https://bit.ly/KeepEPLitterFree

For additional information, contact Shannon Wiggins at swiggins@eastpointcity.org or Jon'a Balkum at jbalkum@eastpointcity.org

