For the second year, East Point will host its Healthy Point Healthy Schools 5K Run/Walk July 9 at the John D. Milner Athletic Complex, at 3009 Randall Street.
Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham is encouraging residents and community leaders to lace up their running or walking shoes to promote healthy living in the city and to raise funds for East Point youth.
“The run/walk is a great way to celebrate accomplishments on our health journey and support our youth,” Ingraham said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to crossing the finish line with residents, Councilmembers, staff, community members and others from near and far who are committed to improving the overall health of our community. Our health is truly our wealth and being healthy is not a size it’s a lifestyle.”
The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by a celebration for The Healthy Point 90-day Health Initiative from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be food, a game truck, DJ, Kickball League Opening Day, Pickle Ball Demonstration, CPR demonstrations and more.
Registration is $15 for East Point residents and $20 for non-residents.
The race route is as follows:
• Begins at John D. Milner Park
• Right turn out of the complex on to RN Martin St.
• Left turn on Irene Kidd Pkwy
• Right turn on Main Street
• Left turn on W Forrest Ave
• Left on East Point Street
• Left on Irene Kidd Pkwy turns into Cleveland Ave
• Right turn on Randall Street
• Ends at John D. Milner Park
Participants will receive a race completion medal, T-shirt and shopping tote bag.
More than 150 participants have registered during the fourth year of the Healthy Point: 90-day Health Initiative.
“The goal of this initiative is to increase healthy lifestyle choices of East Point residents by creating workout opportunities with mayor/council up to three times a week, attend healthy movie nights, enjoy cooking demonstrations, attend free total body workout, pilates, yoga, Zumba and BoxFit classes, and support the East Point Farmers Market. Registered participants tracked their health goals and activities using the Healthy Point Passport and earned incentives along the way,” a news release said.
Title sponsors for the 5K include Humana & SA Recycling. Other sponsors include WellStar Atlanta Medical Center South, the Aerotropolis Community Improvement Districts and the Food Well Alliance.
