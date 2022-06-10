The Atlanta NAACP, in partnership with the City of East Point, will host the third annual Juneteenth Celebration Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18.
The parade meanders down East Point Street turning left on Washington Road, and then left on Main Street ending at the East Point Commons located next door to the East Point Library.
“This year we will celebrate with three Grand Marshals. Actor, Louis Gossett Jr., Robbie Montgomery, and Fulton County Commissioner Robb Pitts,” a news release said. “Over 50 organizations will march in the parade, including dignitaries, dance teams, service organizations, fire trucks and more. The parade will be emceed by Vince Bailey Productions. We are also excited to announce an exhibition from ATL Jeep Life, Unique Corvettes of Atlanta, Inc., and Black Porsche Club of Atlanta.”
Following the parade, from noon to 8 p.m., there will be live entertainment featuring, EPic Choir, BAKE Music, Question ATL, Blood Bruddas, Just Three, William H. Bryant Blues Band, Regina Belle, Melvin Riley & Ready for the World, Blues Legends Wilson Meadows, and Lattimore.
The main stage will be hosted by Comedian Mike Bend and Co-Host, DJ Just Capone.
The Senior Zone will be available during the concert. For kids, there will be a water slide, bouncy houses, a dunking machine, and fun summer treats in the Kids Zone, adjacent to the main stage.
