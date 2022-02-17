The Dwarf House, founded by S. Truett Cathy and birthplace of the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich reopened its doors on Thursday, Feb. 17, after a nine-month renovation.
“In a newly designed, mid-century modern space featuring a full-service dining room, drive-thru with increased capacity and mobile order pick-up area for convenient service, the renovated restaurant also conserves 16 artifacts from the original building and includes new storytelling elements,” a news release said. “From a pie shop to murals to exclusive merchandise, The Dwarf House is designed to be both a full-service restaurant and a destination that tells the story of where it all began for Chick-fil-A.”
In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Atlanta area to aid in the fight against hunger.
The Dwarf House restaurant first opened in 1946 and was last renovated in 1967.
The latest renovation, which broke ground in May 2021, more than doubles the restaurant’s operational capacity and modernizes the space while honoring the restaurant’s rich history.
“This is a great reflection of my granddad’s entrepreneurial spirit and total commitment to excellent customer service,” John White IV, president of S. Truett Cathy Brands, said in a statement. “Years before his passing in 2014, my granddad was thinking ahead by purchasing nearby property anticipating its inevitable expansion. Although my grandparents aren’t here to see this amazing restaurant, I’m confident they would be proud of the way we have brought to life his entrepreneurial journey through this design.”
According to a news release, more than 500 hours of research including interviews with employees and customers helped shape the redesign.
These design elements include:
• Artifacts from the original building such as the iconic “Little Red Door,” stools from the front counter of the 1967 building, multicolored stained-glass windows, re-purposed bricks, among others
• A pie shop serving pie by the slice, inspired by Zelma Calhoun, the restaurant’s iconic pie chef
• Cobble pavers in the parking lot mimicking the sound of gravel from the original restaurant, which signaled to Cathy when customers were arriving
• Several tributes throughout the restaurant that recognize and tell stories of longtime employees
• Outdoor pavilion with seating for dining and a play area for children
• Exclusive Dwarf House merchandise from shirts to coffee mugs
The restaurant has also enhanced its service offerings for customers, including:
• Expanded and updated front counter, self-serve dining, and a large room for community dining and events (reservation required)
• Mobile pick-up area with separate entrance
• Dual drive-thru lanes to increase capacity
• Additional parking for cars and charter buses, including electric vehicle charging stations
“The restaurant authentically tells the living legacy of S. Truett Cathy and Chick-fil-A,” Jenn Allstun, who led the design of The Dwarf House, said in a statement. “For every single piece of the building we chose—down to the pavers in the parking lot or the designs in the floor—there had to be a story or intention behind it.”
The original 1946 space only had capacity for 10 stools and four booths, so Cathy and his brother, Ben, named the restaurant The Dwarf Grill because of its modest footprint—later renamed The Dwarf House. In 1967, the original restaurant was replaced with a larger structure to meet customer demand; this restaurant stood until the 2021 remodel process began.
“Truett was committed to this restaurant and this community, and even lived next door to the restaurant so he could wake up at any hour of the night to be there to serve his customers whenever needed,” Kevin Moss, who has served as executive general manager of the Dwarf House for 25 years, said in a statement. “His entrepreneurial spirit really inspired this renovation so we can meet the needs of our customers while celebrating something Truett always said, ‘No matter how big we grow, this will always be home.’”
The Dwarf House is at 461 N Central Ave., and is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.