Seniors who frequent the Gathering Place Community Center in Union City receive laptops from Comcast at a Feb. 14 event.
At a special Valentine’s Day luncheon, Comcast donated 100 laptops to seniors who frequent the Gathering Place Community Center in Union City.
The event commemorated a new Wi-Fi-equipped Lift Zone that opened at the center on Feb. 24.
The laptop donation is part of Project UP, Comcast’s 10-year, $1 billion pledge “to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators,” a news release said.
The Gathering Place, at 6280 Bryant Street, is a 25,000-square-foot facility which provides a fun and safe environment where residents can participate in recreational activities.
As part of their senior-specific programming, in partnership with Comcast and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, the center will provide digital skills training for seniors at the Lift Zone during a five-week course.
“We are excited to partner with Urban League of Greater Atlanta and the Gathering Place Community Center to help equip seniors with the knowledge and resources needed to confidently discover and navigate the internet,” Jason Gumbs, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast, said in a statement.
Lift Zones provide internet connectivity at community centers and other public facilities allowing students to get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework. The sites also benefit adults, connecting them to online education, job searches, healthcare information and public assistance.
