Bobby Wilson of College Park, owner and founder of Metro Atlanta Urban Farm, poses with the produce provided to the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program at the Austell Neighborhood Center off Austell Powder Springs Road.
“Your generous donations will make it possible for us to improve, increase, and extend our programming and services to marginalized and underserved communities. No donation is too small or too large. We are thankful for them all,” Wilson said on his website.
Metro Atlanta Urban Farm, which occupies five acres of land on the north end of Main Street in College Park, opened for business 13 years ago. The farm is serving communities across metro Atlanta as a Covid-19 Emergency Relief Center.
Wilson welcomes students from kindergarten through university to an informal S.T.E.M. learning environment to explore careers in agriculture through internships, agriculture jobs tours, agribusiness farm tours, and agriculture volunteer opportunities.
Wilson plans to use his awarded funds as seed money towards the building of an informal Agricultural S.T.E.M. and Community Science Research Center to provide students from marginalized and underserved communities access and opportunities to explore careers in agricultural science.
“Every day I fight to keep the farm running. CNN Heroes has helped to elevate our work and our efforts to fulfill our individual roles in society for collective impact and to make a difference in those communities that have been left out of the mainstream. We have the power to come together and co-create new pathways to access, inclusion, and hope, which we will do with continued support from those who also believe in this work,” Wilson said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.