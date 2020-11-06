111820_MNS_Princeton_bus Sojourner Marable Grimmett Ken Allen Dennis Richards Bianca Motley Broom Enoch Kotei Monica Manning Jonathan Flacker Hermina Yarde

Sojourner Marable Grimmett, senior director of external affairs and strategic partnerships for National Church Residences’ Atlanta region, fourth from right, gets ready to cut the ribbon to officially mark the bus’ donation as others look on. From left, Ward III College Park Councilman Ken Allen, Dennis Richards, College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom, Dr. Enoch Kotei, Monica Manning, Dr. Jonathan Flacker and Hermina Yarde.

 Special – Courtney Bush

One organization recently donated a bus to Princeton Court, a senior citizen apartment community in College Park, to provide transportation for its residents.

JenCare Senior Medical Center, a ChenMed company that operates four senior-focused medical practices in Atlanta, Decatur, East Point and Morrow, donated the bus, which seats eight passengers, to Princeton Court’s parent company, National Church Residences, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that serves more than 42,000 seniors with housing and health care services, in a Nov. 5 ceremony.

The senior-friendly bus will provide residents with safe and reliable transportation to the grocery store, pharmacy, post office, bank and other destinations.

“We’re extremely thankful for the generous bus donation from JenCare Senior Medical Center,” Michelle Norris, executive vice president of external affairs and strategic partnerships at National Church Residences, said in a news release. “This bus will make a big difference in the lives of our senior residents, enabling them to remain mobile and maintain their social independence.”

Princeton Court is one of eight National Church Residences communities in Atlanta and provides a home for 116 seniors.

