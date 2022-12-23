College Park’s annual Santa Claus is Coming to Town event reached more residents than ever thanks to a $30,000 donation from Amazon to supply underserved residents with holiday gifts.
On Dec. 17, Amazon executives joined officials from the city for a check presentation at City Hall. Afterward, they headed out into the community to personally deliver toys in a big red College Park fire truck.
Each year, College Park gives back to the community with its Santa Claus is Coming to Town event, distributing holiday gifts for children and members of the community in need. This year, Amazon’s donation helped supply hundreds of citizens with toys, winter clothing, gear and more.
“We’re extremely grateful to receive this very generous contribution from Amazon,” College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom said in a statement. “The holiday season is all about giving back to the community. To be able to accomplish this in such an impactful way for the children and families of College Park is a blessing.”
Prior to the event, Terreta Rodgers, Amazon Head of Community Affairs, Atlanta region, stated: "Amazon is excited to join leadership at the city of College Park to offer the joy of the holidays to underserved residents of this community…Amazon is invested in our employees and the communities they call home; we are excited to help provide families with goods and supplies this holiday season.”
