Tracie Angela Greene, through her own TAGreene Publishing House, has released her first novel—a sci-fi/fantasy tale that pulls from her childhood exploring the woods of south Fulton.
Enisi The Bleu Realm unfolds from the 1800s-1980s around the women of a strong Black American family and their lives with the family tree who’s not really a tree.
The first in what will become a series, the novel is described as “is a coming-of-age story that takes place in a luscious, fantastical, southern ecosystem where humans are not the most superior earthlings. Twisted in realism, readers will forever change their views of nature. Rooted in history, the story nods to African, Cherokee, and European heritage. Bound through blood and love, the Bleus show the vast dimensions of a Black American Family as they deal with the highs and lows of every-day life while navigating their realm with Enisi.”
At age 8, Greene moved from a southern Florida home with a treeless yard to a house in south Fulton County surrounded by three acres of woods. The change of scenery immediately sparked her curiosity.
“I took to those woods with little trepidation. Throughout my girlhood, playing and discovering in my backyard-forest fueled my creativity. As an adult, I’ve continued to explore the undisturbed woodland from the deck of our family-home, losing myself in the serenity and mystique of the woods,” Greene said.
Now a College Park resident, Greene said those woods serve as much of the inspiration for her novel, the plot of which revolves around a young woman’s superior tree-like mentor, Enisi, who meddles in the genetics of others.
But her childhood in south Fulton has inspired the story in other ways too.
“Over the years, reflecting on living in such luscious greenspace so close to Atlanta—the epicenter of the south—and having lived in New York and visiting other major cities, I’ve realized another pivotal factor about growing up in South Fulton. From the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s is the closest I’ve come to living in an integrated community like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed of for Americans which expanded my space to dream, especially during my teen years,” she said. “In 2010 as I begin to write my novel, memories of growing up in South Fulton often showered through my thoughts. From those thoughts evolved a mystical story about a strong Black family and their mysterious fantastical tree, both rooted in South Fulton.”
Seven years later, the first draft of the novel was born. Greene said deciding to write Enisi The Bleu Realm came about through a noticeable absence in the market.
“I yearned for a big, beautiful, layered story in which women-of-color were the chosen ones to thrive in an enchanted forest, evoke supreme love, normalize the surreal, empower each other, and persevere beyond heinousness,” she said. “I couldn’t find it, so I wrote it.”
As a Black woman breaking into the sci-fi genre, Greene said it’s important for her voice to be heard, especially when the stories are about people like her.
“My ethnicity and gender are not one-dimensional. I too create in fantastical realms. I birthed speculative fantasies from my culture, experiences, and perspectives. I must be the one to write my stories to ensure they are authentic and empowering,” she said.
Once she wrote her story, however, Greene ran into a problem within the publishing industry.
“As I queried the gatekeepers of the traditional publishing world—(who are) primarily white agents—those that did reply to my query letters frequently said Enisi The Bleu Realm wasn’t a good fit for their list,” she said. “Since then, I’ve discovered a huge online community of Black women science fiction, fantasy, and speculative authors. We believe the traditional publishing houses have their own ideas about stories Black women should write which are not the kind we create. In the traditional publishing world’s slither of space for Black women authors, they mostly want stories ladened with the problems and trauma of Black life in the U.S.”
This roadblock didn’t hold Greene back though. She discovered that the self-publishing industry had improved over the years, allowing her to release her novel under TAGreene Publishing House, her own publishing company.
In addition to writing, Greene is a budding realtor with Hapeville’s Intown Focus Realty. She is also well-known in the community for spearheading both the Tour de 29—an award-winning festival from the early 2000s—and more recently the TriCities 10K and 5K Run/Walk from 2010 to 2019.
Enisi The Bleu Realm is now available on Amazon.com. For more information about Greene, visit her website at www.tracieangelagreene.com. She can also be found on Facebook and Instagram by searching TracieAngelaGreene.
