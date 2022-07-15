Late last month Code Enforcement in the city of South Fulton started the Code Cares initiative to provide for elders in the community and strengthen the bond between residents.
Code Cares utilizes volunteers to help elders with small tasks around the house, such as mowing the lawn and planting flowers.
The initiative not only helps give back to elders in the community but also gives younger people volunteering a sense of accomplishment.
Brian Morris, director of South Fulton’s Code Enforcement, said he is blown away by the community outreach, saying, “Our goal was to get one successful opportunity for this year and we did that.”
After being featured on all three major news networks in metro Atlanta, receiving support from local businesses, and getting volunteer requests from people who are eager to help, Morris said his team’s initial goal has been far exceeded.
This unfunded program helps show what the government and community are capable of and sets a model for other bodies of government nationwide.
Though Code Enforcement is currently only focused on elders, they hope to expand once they have perfected this model.
In the future, Morris and his team hope to help veterans and other vulnerable classes in the community and continue to bridge the gap between youth and elders.
Morris expects volunteer requests to increase this coming school year because he plans on connecting with schools for an opportunity for students to receive volunteering hours for their clubs and school.
Morris said the biggest help they could get is to receive more volunteers and more people who are willing to donate hard work and time.
Elders who need assistance must be 65 years of age and live alone or without assistance from other able-bodied family members.
Code Enforcement takes each resident’s case into consideration and asses the severity of each situation.
