The City of South Fulton CVB is sponsoring Alpha Derby Weekend, a Kentucky Derby-themed fundraising event and golf tournament taking place across the metro-Atlanta area Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7.
The CVB has committed to a “Kentucky Derby” sponsorship, in addition to hosting the weekend’s opening golf tournament at Wolf Creek Golf Course on May 5.
“We are proud to sponsor this fun-filled, philanthropic weekend of festivities,” said Kathryn Earley, Tourism Manager for the City of South Fulton CVB. “We are always on the lookout for innovative new ways to give back to our community while also highlighting our unique venues and partners. This is the perfect opportunity to do both!”
The weekend’s golf tournament is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on May 5 and will include a full 18-hole round, putting competition, and contests for the longest drive and hole-in-one. Participants can enjoy free pours from the Alpha Derby’s presenting sponsor and the event will conclude with a “19th hole” lunch and awards presentation.
The remainder of Alpha Derby Weekend is packed with events, including the kick-off social and concert, jazz brunch at the Omni Hotel and signature fundraising event the Alpha Derby Kentucky Derby Watch Party. Proceeds from the Alpha Derby Weekend will benefit non-profit organizations across the metro-Atlanta area, including the Omicron Phi Lambda Education Foundation, Alpha Atlanta Education Foundation, Inc. and others.
Tickets to Alpha Derby Weekend are now available and can be purchased online. For more information, visit alphaderbyweekend.com.
