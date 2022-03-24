New and upgraded community centers, sports fields, outdoor pools, picnic pavilions and a new park are included in a new parks master plan under review by City of South Fulton officials.
The new network of facilities — which also include a skate park, dog parks and disc golf courses — would require an investment of $100 million over the next decade, according to the One City — One Parks System Plan. Several funding options, including special purpose local option sales taxes, bonds issuances, grants and philanthropic partnerships, could be used to fund the improvements, according to a news release.
“We’re talking about a big parks system and how we connect them,” Carlos Perez of Perez Consulting, which developed the plan, said in a statement. “The question is how can we implement that in a phased strategy.”
The plan outlines a prioritized approach, with the most desired and needed projects being completed earlier and the rest following, as funds become available.
Perez said that public input gathered during a day-long open house in January showed 75% of those responding felt the value of parks as a city amenity has increased during the pandemic and 92% favored an increase in park spending.
The plan features a total of 21 parks and three community centers as well as a proposed municipal town center. Several parks and facilities would be located within five miles of citizen homes, ensuring access to as many people as possible.
Recreational facilities are also proposed in the plan and include 90 outdoor facilities including playgrounds, natural and turf soccer fields, football fields, multi-purpose fields, baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, multi-use courts, running tracks, outdoor swimming pools, splash pads, skate park, community gardens, dog parks and disc golf courses.
The parks will be connected by a system of pedestrian and bicycle spanning over 100-miles with 62-miles of off-street, multi-use trails.
