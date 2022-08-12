The city of South Fulton is partnering with Safe Kids Fulton to try to limit the number of children injured in auto accidents.
On Aug. 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. parents and guardians can get their car seats checked for children under the age of 8 or shorter than 4’9”. The event takes place at the Publix Shopping Center, 5829 Campbellton Road Atlanta.
During the event—which, according to a news release, focuses on “education, equipment, enforcement, and awareness”—if a car seat is deemed insufficient, free replacements will be offered. The child must be present.
According to research from Safe Kids Georgia, one child is involved in a car crash every 33 seconds. Safe Kids also estimates that more than half of all car seats are not installed correctly.
Georgia law (O.C.G.A. 40-6-76) states children under 8 years of age must ride in an approved child restraint system and be restrained by a seat safety belt approved under Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 208.
The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety recommends several seats based on the age of a child.
From birth to 3 years old, a rear-facing car seat is recommended to protect a child’s neck from injury in case of a car crash. Forward-facing car seats can be used from 4 to 8 years of age. Booster Seats can be used from ages 8 to 12, while regular seat belts can be used from 12 and older.
“Always check the car seat manufacturer as well as the car manufacturer to be sure the correct car seat is being used for the child’s age, height, weight and developmental level,” a news release said. “Safe Kids recommends keeping a child in a booster seat until he or she is old enough to fit in a seat belt properly. For a seat belt to fit properly, the lap belt must lie snugly across the upper thighs, not the stomach. The shoulder belt should lie snug across the shoulder and chest and not cross the neck or face.”
