The City of South Fulton Public Art Commission is drafting the city's first Public Art Master Plan and is looking for opinions from residents.
Residents can take a survey at www.amorevibrantsf.com to let the city know what kinds of public art projects they would like to see in the community.
“Your input is a critical part of this planning process,” the survey’s website said. “We want feedback from residents, artists, business owners, city staff and elected officials on what they want to see in our city.”
One multiple-choice question on the survey is “What type of public art do you want to see in the city?” and possible answers include, “Large-scale iconic art,” “Whimsical small-scale art,” “Functional art,” and “Pop-up performance art or seasonal outdoor performances.”
Aside from an art installation recently erected at a roundabout in Sandtown, all the public art currently found in the city was already there when the city was incorporated.
An example of public art already present in the city is Wolf Creek Amphitheater’s “Ovation” sculpture that was erected by Fulton County in 2011.
Responses to the survey will be accepted until Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Print copies of the survey are available at the Southwest Arts Center at 915 New Hope Road.
