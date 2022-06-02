Working toward its commitment to become more ecofriendly, the City of South Fulton recently earned the New Leaf Designation as its first milestone in the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Green Community program.
The Green Communities program is a “voluntary sustainability certification program that helps local governments reduce their environmental impact through actionable goals,” according to a news release.
Seventeen local governments – 11 cities and six counties – have achieved the full Green Community status.
“I’m excited the City of South Fulton has taken the first step and attained the New Leaf certification,” District 1 Councilwoman Dr. Catherine Foster Rowell said in a statement. “I am committed to leading the effort to make the City of South Fulton a greener, healthier, and more livable and sustainable city.”
The New Leaf Designation level serves as a preliminary level to official Green Communities certification. Local jurisdictions participating in the Green Communities Program earn the designation by expressing their intent to become an officially certified green communities within two years.
Through the certification process, cities and counties reach different levels – bronze, silver, gold and platinum – by earning points for green buildings, energy and water efficiency, green power, air quality, trees and greenspace, recycling and waste reduction, land use and education.
Points are awarded for completing 75 steps, including adopting a LEED policy for new buildings, starting a curbside recycling program passing a historic preservation ordinance, being electric vehicle ready, encouraging bicycle use and engagement programs for residents, businesses, youth and employees.
South Fulton already approved a LEED certification policy, adopted guidelines for the use of solar power, and established a tree planting program. The city’s next step in the Green Communities process is bronze certification.
