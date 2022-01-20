Christian City recently announced its 2022 Community Champion Awards honorees. This year, Egbert Perry was chosen for the Individual Category, Norfolk Southern Corporation for the Corporate category, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for the Nonprofit category.
“Each of the 2022 winners have made it their purpose to improve the lives of others in the community,” said Christian City CEO Keith Horton, “This event provides an opportunity to be inspired while supporting our vision of ensuring a safe and loving environment.”
Christian City established The Community Champion Awards in 2019 to acclaim individuals and businesses which have notably aided the community. Christian City will recognize the 2022 honorees at the gala scheduled for May 5, and broadcast journalist Monica Pearson will serve as the moderator.
The event will take place at the Georgia Aquarium, and guests are encouraged to invite friends and family to partake in the festivities. Food and entertainment will be provided.
Christian City was established 57 years ago as the first cottage for abused and abandoned children opened on Valentine’s Day 1965. There are over 1,000 residents, both senior adults and children, residing at Christian City in south metro Atlanta.
The campus consists of four Children and Family programs-Children’s Village Residential Program, Crossroads Foster Care & Adoption Program, Safe Place Runaway & Homeless Youth Program, and Thrive Graduate Transition Program. 500 retirement homes and apartments, a 200-bed nursing and rehabilitation center, a 150-bed assisted living center, and two memory care units.
For more information or to learn how you can help, call 770-703-2636 or visit christiancity.org.
Proceeds from the Community Champion Award will go towards the Christian City’s Children and Family Programs which include Children’s Village Residential Program, Crossroads Foster Care and Adoption Program, Safe Place Runaway and Homeless Youth Program, and Thrive Graduate Transition Program.
