East Point’s Public Art Division in collaboration with East Point Power announced the launch of It’s A Wrap, a program designed to transform ordinary traffic signal boxes into works of art to be enjoyed by all.
This is a temporary public art initiative to wrap selected traffic signal boxes in unique designs with the goal of increasing beautification and reducing graffiti.
Selected artists will have the opportunity to win a prize and have their design showcased in the city of East Point.
“The city of East Point is a strong supporter of the arts. This is an exciting opportunity for artists to create a design that represents East Point’s identity as a warm and inviting environment while celebrating and embracing our multiculturalism and enhancing East Point’s public spaces with vibrant works of art,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said in a statement.
This is an opportunity open to all artists, graphic designers, and creatives (both professional and non-professional) to put their creative touch on 31 traffic control boxes in the city of East Point.
Selected student, emerging, and professional artists will be paid $750 per design for an approved final design and licensing rights that will enable the city to reproduce the design on one or multiple traffic control boxes in the city.
“I’m excited about this great opportunity for the community to fully engage in the arts growth of East Point,” Christopher Swain, East Point Public Art Coordinator, said in a statement.
Artists can submit up to a total of five artwork designs for consideration. As many as 31 artists can be selected for this project. The deadline to apply is April 7.
