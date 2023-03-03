Downtown East Point will soon be a little more vibrant when residential community Aya Tower opens featuring a large mural of former mayor Patsy Jo Hilliard.
As part of its redevelopment, the building’s exterior will honor Hilliard, whose service has significantly impacted the city.
“Through her public service from 1993 through 2006, Mayor Hillard was instrumental in uniting the community to enable enduring positive impact: revitalizing the public library, delivering the city’s first community health clinic, and fostering relationships with civic and business leaders to bring growth opportunities to East Point just to name a few,” a news release said. “Its longest-tenured mayor to date, in 1993 she made history as the first female and first African-American to hold the office in the history of East Point—as well for the State of Georgia. Additionally, Hilliard and her late husband Asa Hilliard were life-long educators, which included teaching students in both Ghana and Liberia beginning in 1964.”
Housing developer the Vecino Group and the East Point Housing Authority have partnered on the redevelopment.
“In addition to providing affordable homes, Aya Tower offered a unique opportunity to create something truly positive and impactful through art. Being able to connect the Vecino Group’s Creative team with East Point Public Arts Coordinator Christopher Swain really was the spark,” said Michael Spann, East Point Housing Authority executive director.
“Mayor Hilliard was—and is—a people-minded leader for East Point, so it’s especially meaningful to be able to honor her on Aya Tower,” said Christopher Swain.
The artwork—created by Atlanta-based artist Erica Chisolm—combines Adinkra symbols used in Ghana with a vibrant portrait of Mayor Hilliard and her favorite saying “Be True To Thyself.”
The team includes the Atlanta-based art collective Living Walls, who specialize in large-scale, culturally-inspired public art. The seven-story piece—all painted by hand—is scheduled for late spring.
Upon getting the news about the mural and seeing the artwork last month, Hilliard said, “I can’t believe it. But it wasn’t just me. There were so many people—everyone worked together to accomplish things. My goodness. I am just overwhelmed.”
Vecino Group Chief Creative Officer Patrick McWhirt said choosing to feature Hillard seemed almost meant to be.
“Our mission is ‘development for the greater good,’ which means each Vecino development should deliver more for its community,” McWhirt said in a statement. “This mural will reach hundreds of people each day via Main Street, the MARTA as well as the students of Tri-Cities High School. The opportunity to honor and share such an inspiring life with so many people through art is incredible.”
The new Aya Tower will provide 88 brand new homes (72 one bedroom and 16 two bedroom units) with rents set at 40% to 60% average median income and is on schedule to open this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.