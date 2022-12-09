Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers this morning becoming steadier and heavier during the afternoon hours. High 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Tonight
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Total Dance/Dancical Productions, Inc. announced its 25th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration featuring “Girl Why You Dance Like That” Fusion—From Africa to Hip Hop Dec. 29 at the Fulton County Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Rd., South Fulton at 8 p.m.
The high energy interactive production takes its audience on a musical journey from African rhymes to American mainstream genres including R&B and Hip-Hop. Tickets, which are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, can be purchased at www.dancicalproductions.com.
The production will feature Master Drummer Greyling Oginga Love, Mojah Dance Theatre, guest performers including Axam Dance Theatre Experience and spoken word artist Tariq Mahdi.
The Kwanzaa Village, a marketplace of unique gifts and entertainment begins at 2 p.m. The Kwanzaa Ceremony begins at 6 p.m.
Both the Village and Ceremony are free and open to the public until 9 p.m.
Kwanzaa is an African American holiday observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
Dr. Maulana Karenga created the Kwanzaa Festival in 1966. The celebration is based on seven principles recognized each day of Kwanzaa. This year's Total Dance/Dancical Productions' festivities are on the third day of Kwanzaa celebrating Ujima, which means collective work and responsibility.
Every December, Terrie “Ajile” Axam, founder and artistic director of Dancical Productions, Inc. and Cultural Artist, shares her work, "Fusion—From Africa to Hip Hop" as a part of the Kwanzaa Holiday tradition. "Fusion,” now titled “Girl Why You Dance Like That?” and originally a national college tour production reaching over 100 colleges and universities, was conceptualized in 1994 by Speech, lead singer of Grammy award winning rap group Arrested Development and written by Axam.
Dance artist, cultural arts educator, and entertainer, Axam was named Kwanzaa Queen in the year 2000 by Creative Loafing and listed as a “fun, fearless female” by Cosmopolitan Magazine.
“She has spread the message and lessons of Kwanzaa for over 30 years. Axam has been a quiet force that has influenced and promoted African- American culture not only in Atlanta, but nationally and internationally,” a news release said.
The evening will include village entertainment, vendors, and more in the Kwanzaa Village. A youth performance will take place at 4 p.m. for a $10 donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.