Schools, cities and more in south Fulton County are lending a helping hand with collecting donations after Hurricane Dorian caused serious destruction in the Bahamas.
The city of East Point is encouraging its residents and community members to come together and support hurricane relief efforts with a donation drive going on now until Sept. 27. Donations of cleaning supplies, nonperishable groceries, home essentials, safety and hygiene supplies can be dropped off at East Point City Hall, East Point City Annex, and East Point Customer Care center from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Jefferson Park Recreation Center 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Cash donations are also being accepted at any local Chase Bank.
All donations will be sent to the Bahamas Consulate General based in Atlanta. “This is a time for East Point residents, businesses and community leaders to come together to help the Bahamas rebuild,” said Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham. “As East Pointers we rise to the occasion to help our neighbors whether they be near or far and are committed to supporting the Bahamas throughout the rebuilding journey.”
In Fairburn, students and faculty participated in a relief fund drive at Bear Creek Middle School. The school was able to donate 11 boxes worth of toiletries to Bahamas Consulate of Atlanta.
The category 5 hurricane, which struck earlier this month, left more than 50 people dead and caused more than $7.5 billion worth of damage in its wake.
